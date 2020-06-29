Rebel MP RRR responds officially on show cause notice

YSRCP Rebel MP Raghurama Krishnaraju wrote a letter to CM Jagan. In his six-page letter sent to CM Jagan, he congratulated Jagan, reprimanded Vijaya Sai, and displayed his affinity towards Modi. Details as below.

Raghuramakrishna Raju said that he had received a notice from Vijayasayara Reddy and responding to his letter now. He congratulated Jagan for ranking 4th best CM in the C Voter Survey and wished Jagan to get to the first place soon.
Speaking about the show cause notice, RR said, Vijayasaray Reddy gave the notice on the letterhead of a different party rather than the registered party name. He reminded that the EC has already said Jagan’s party should not use the name of the YSR party. He also released a song on Modi.

It seems RRR doesn’t want to get suspended from party now and wants to irk Jagan for some more time in the coming days.

