Tamannaah to charge a bomb for Aha Talk show

It is already clear that Milky beauty Tamannaah is turning a host for a talk show for the digital platform Aha. The show will be on the lines of Koffee with Karan, Rana’s No1 Yaari and other shows that would feature top actors. Tamannaah is all excited about the show and the shoot will commence in Hyderabad very soon. Tamannaah is said to be taking home a hefty remuneration per season for the talk show.

She would be charging Rs 8-10 lakhs per interview for this talk show. Tamannaah is in plans to allocate a week’s dates so that the makers can record 7-8 interviews. Aha is also in plans to ink a deal with a leading tv channel to telecast the talk show after it is aired on Aha. Tamannaah is expected to earn close to Rs 3 crores per season through this talk show. This is sure a huge boost for the actress during this lockdown time as there is no chance for the film shoots to resume anytime soon. There are strong speculations that Ram Charan and Allu Arjun are the guests for the first episode of this talk show.