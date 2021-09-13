Real Reasons: Why are Kollywood actors focused on Telugu Cinema?

Several Tollywood actors tried to succeed in Tamil cinema and tested their luck. But most of them ended up unsuccessful. But Tamil actors like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, Vikram, Ajith, Karthi, Vishal, Vijay, Dhanush and others made up decent market and headed for simultaneous release in Telugu along with Tamil. Most of them lost their market because of the poor show of their films. The latest trend is that actors like Vijay, Dhanush and Suriya are signing straight Telugu films. Dhanush has signed four Telugu projects in a row. All these four films will be directed by Telugu directors.

Vijay will work with Vamshi Paidipally soon and Suriya will work with Boyapati Srinu next year. The film fraternity and the audience are left in shock with the sudden move. Going deep into the issue, after the arrival of the pandemic, most of the active producers of Tamil turned inactive. There are hardly 4-5 production houses that are keen to produce films with stars. Also, the Tamil market is badly hit in all the available ways because of the pandemic. The non-theatrical rights too are not fetching huge prices like in the past and the actors are asked to slash down their remuneration.

But things are different in Tollywood. The asking prices for the non-theatrical prices are increased and the entire nation is focused on Telugu films. The Telugu producers are also welcoming neighboring stars and are paying huge remunerations. This would be a golden opportunity for Vijay, Dhanush as they can expand their market in Telugu states and cement their position in Tollywood. They are even drawing a huge remuneration which is higher than the pay they are getting in Tamil. Hence, the Tamil stars are now focused on Tollywood and are keen to work with Telugu directors and producers.