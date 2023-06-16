Real troubles for Mahesh’s Guntur Kaaram

Superstar Mahesh Babu will next be seen in Guntur Kaaram directed by Trivikram. The shoot of the film got postponed several times and the real reasons are unknown. Trivikram who happens to be one of the finest writers of Tollywood is struggling to go to the sets with a bound script. Though the makers slammed the speculations, this happened to be the real reason for the delay in the shoot. The upcoming schedule was planned to commence from June 12th and it was later pushed to 16th. The shoot of the film got pushed again to an unknown date from today.

After the dates of several top actors got wasted, the team is struggling to acquire their dates. Guntur Kaaram has a huge combination of actors and it is really challenging to bring on all the actors to the sets at the same time as most of them are committed to many other films. Mahesh Babu is not happy with the work of Thaman and he asked for a replacement. Trivikram is strict about going ahead with Thaman and the discussions are on.

The team has to resolve all the issues and complete the shoot at the earliest as Guntur Kaaram is announced for Sankranthi 2024 release. Pooja Hegde and Sree Leela are the leading ladies and Haarika and Hassine Creations are the producers of Guntur Kaaram, a mass entertainer loaded with family emotions.