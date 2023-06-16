Megastar’s next film is not a Remake

Megastar Chiranjeevi is shooting for Bhola Shankar directed by Meher Ramesh. The mass entertainer is slated for August 11th, 2023 release across the globe. Megastar has given his nod for Kalyan Krishna and the film is said to be an out-and-out laugh riot. The shoot commences next month and an official announcement is awaited. There are strong speculations that the film is the remake of Malayalam super hit film Bro Daddy. But there is no truth in the news and the script is an original one penned by writer Bezawada Prasanna Kumar.

Chiranjeevi, Trisha, Siddhu Jonnalagadda and Sree Leela are expected to play the lead roles in this comic entertainer. Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmitha Konidela will produce this project and the team is in plans to complete the shoot at the earliest and release the film for Sankranthi 2024. More details to be announced officially very soon.