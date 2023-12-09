Record runtime for Prabhas’ Salaar

By
Telugu360
-
0

Prabhas is all set to test his luck with Salaar, a high voltage action entertainer directed by Prashanth Neel. The film completed all the censor formalities and the final runtime is locked to be 2 hours and 55 minutes. This is quite lengthy when compared to the ongoing trend. But a film of a star can be lengthy if the content is impressive. Prashanth Neel’s previous movies too are quite lengthy. Prabhas will kick-start the promotions and the action trailer of Salaar will be released during the mid of this month.

Salaar features Prabhas, Shruti Haasan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy and Bobby Simha in the lead roles. Made on a massive budget, Salaar will hit the screens on December 22nd and Hombale Films are the producers. Prabhas is currently shooting for Kalki 2898 AD.

