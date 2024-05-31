x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress
NightShift Workers Health Tips
NightShift Workers Health Tips
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Jiya Shankar Hot Look
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Wheatgrass Juice Benefits
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire
View all stories
Home > Politics

Retiring with uniform gives me happiness, says ABV

Published on May 31, 2024 by

TRENDING

image
Official: Google Campus in Visakhapatnam
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 starts Rolling
image
Allu Arjun plans a National Tour
image
Mohan Babu moves Lunch Motion petition in High Court
image
Hyderabad airport gets AI push

Retiring with uniform gives me happiness, says ABV

Senior IPS officer A B Venkateswara Rao on Friday said that he was retiring from the service with uniform on his body. I am happy to retire with the uniform, he said.

Venkateswara Rao took charge as the commissioner of printing and stationery in Vijayawada on the day. The state government gave him the post in the afternoon, and he took the charge immediately.

The government lifted the suspension on Venkateswara Rao this morning, after the high court did not entertain the state government’s petition challenging the CAT orders. The CAT had dismissed the suspension order of Venkateswara Rao for the second time on the same charges.

Venkateswara Rao was first suspended on May 31, 2019 on the charges of corruption. He is accused of acquiring telephone tapping equipment in the name of his son in violation of the rules. He challenged the suspension in Andhra Pradesh high court. The court justified his arguments and dismissed the suspension order.

The state government challenged the high court dismissing the suspension orders in the supreme court. The supreme court too dismissed the orders. Then the state government gave him the printing and stationery commissioner post two years ago. A week after that, the government suspended Venkateswara Rao once again on the same charges.

Venkateswara Rao then approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) challenging the state government’s decision. The CAT, early this month, upheld his argument and dismissed the suspension order.

However, the state government challenged the CAT’s decision in the high court. The high court too refused to entertain the state government’s petition and upheld the CAT’s order. Following this, the state government on Friday lifted the suspension on Venkateswara Rao and gave him the post as the commissioner of printing and stationery.

Venkateswara Rao retired from service on the same day, a few hours after he took over as the commissioner of printing and stationery.

Next Pic Talk Samantha’s Gorgeous Poses Previous AP govt lifts suspension on ABV, gives appointment
else

TRENDING

image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 starts Rolling
image
Allu Arjun plans a National Tour
image
Mohan Babu moves Lunch Motion petition in High Court

Latest

image
Official: Google Campus in Visakhapatnam
image
NBK’s Akhanda 2 starts Rolling
image
Allu Arjun plans a National Tour
image
Mohan Babu moves Lunch Motion petition in High Court
image
Hyderabad airport gets AI push

Most Read

image
Official: Google Campus in Visakhapatnam
image
Hyderabad airport gets AI push
image
Religious Belief Kills A 8 Year Old Girl In Andhra Pradesh Church

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor Stunning Curves In Grey Colour Dress NightShift Workers Health Tips Keerthy Suresh Photoshoot For Face Magazine Samyuktha Menon Stuns In a Saree Shilpa Shetty Gym Vibes Avneet Kaur Hot Photoshoot Maanasa Choudhary Stuns In Black Netted Dress Namrata Shirodkar and Sitara Enjoying The Winter Vibes Tamannaah Bhatia Pretty Panther Look Nayan Sarika Pretty PhotoShoot Priya Mani Dubai Photo Shoot Sonakshi Sinha Dabangg Tour Reloaded Press Meet Jiya Shankar Hot Look Kareena Kapoor In Red Sea International Film Festival Amala Paul First wedding Anniversary Celebration Wheatgrass Juice Benefits Naga Chaitanya Sobhita Dhulipala Wedding Photos Nisha Aggarwal Pretty Look In Chikankari Nabha Natesh Stunning Look In Red Dress Tripti Dimri Stylish Attire