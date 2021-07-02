Revanth to take charge as TPCC chief on July 7 with a big rally!

The newly-appointed president of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) A.Revanth Reddy will assume office at Gandhi Bhavan, Nampally, Hyderabad, on July 7.

Revanth will hold a huge rally in Hyderabad from his Jubilee Hills residence to Gandhi Bhavan.

Revanth will offer special prayers to Jubilee Hills Peddamma Talli before proceeding to Gandhi Bhavan at 10 pm.

The rally will proceed from Nampally Dargah to Gandhi Bhavan.

Revanth will take charge as TPPCC chief at 12 noon.

However, doubts are being raised whether senior Telangana Congress leaders will attend Revanth’s programme or not at Gandhi Bhavan.

Seniors are upset at Congress high command appointing Revanth as TPCC chief, who is much junior to them and joined Congress less than four years ago from TDP in December 2017.

Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy already openly expressed his ire over Revanth’s appointment saying that this happened like the “cash for vote” case in New Delhi.

However, Revanth is trying to take all party senior leaders along by meeting senior leaders at their residences every day and taking their blessings.

Revanth is telling seniors that his only aim is to dethrone KCR from CM’s chair in Telangana and requesting all seniors to cooperate with him and join his fight against KCR and TRS government by keeping aside all other personal agendas and political differences.

Revanth is requesting all leaders and cadre to get united to launch a strong fight against TRS and KCR and bring Congress to power in Telangana in the 2023 December Assembly polls and thank Sonia Gandhi for granting statehood to Telangana realising the six-decade-long dream of Telangana people.