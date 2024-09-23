Rhea Singha crowned Miss Universe India 2024

Gujarat-based Rhea Singha is crowned the Miss Universe India 2024 and she will represent India at the global Miss Universe 2024 pageant. Mexico will host the grand final of the Miss Universe 2024 very soon. Rhea Singha said that she is quite thankful and worthy enough for the crown. Bollywood beauty Urvashi Rautela crowned Rhea Singha during an event that was held yesterday in Zee Studios, Jaipur.

A total number of 51 girls made it to the finals and Rhea Singha won the title. Pranjal Priya was named as the first runner-up and Chhavi Verg is the second runner-up. Sushmita Roy and Ruopfuzhano Whiso were third and fourth in the list. The list of judges included Nikhil Anand, Urvashi Rautela, Nguyen Quynh, Rian Fernandes, and Rajeev Shrivastava. Rhea Singha said that she is inspired by the previous winners.