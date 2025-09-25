x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event …
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Ananya Panday Diva Look
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Rishab Shetty’s pay for Kantara: Chapter 1

Published on September 25, 2025 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
CI Sends Legal Notice to CM Chandrababu – Assembly Set to Discuss Controversial Move Today
image
Rishab Shetty’s pay for Kantara: Chapter 1
image
Telugu Thalli To Telangana Thalli Flyover – Will the People Accept It?
image
OG Content delay Disrupts pan-Indian Release
image
Ranveer Singh loses Three Big Films?

Rishab Shetty’s pay for Kantara: Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 is the next big pan-Indian attempt in India and the film releases during Dasara. The trailer looked intense and is visually beautiful. The film is a devotional drama packed with loads of action. Rishab Shetty played the lead role and he directed the film. He has spent months on the pre-production work and Hombale Films have invested big money after the first part was a super hit. There are a lot of speculations about the remuneration of Rishab Shetty.

The actor opted to share the profits instead of taking home a hefty remuneration for Kantara: Chapter 1. The budget of the film was four times more than the first part and Rishab Shetty was given a financial freedom to make his film. The actor too spent money on the making instead of negotiating on his pay. The makers will be making big profits even before the release as the theatrical and non-theatrical rights are sold for record prices. Rukmini Vasanth is the leading lady in Kantara: Chapter 1 and the film releases on October 2nd in more than 7000 screens across the globe.

Next CI Sends Legal Notice to CM Chandrababu – Assembly Set to Discuss Controversial Move Today Previous Telugu Thalli To Telangana Thalli Flyover – Will the People Accept It?
else

TRENDING

image
Rishab Shetty’s pay for Kantara: Chapter 1
image
OG Content delay Disrupts pan-Indian Release
image
Ranveer Singh loses Three Big Films?

Latest

image
CI Sends Legal Notice to CM Chandrababu – Assembly Set to Discuss Controversial Move Today
image
Rishab Shetty’s pay for Kantara: Chapter 1
image
Telugu Thalli To Telangana Thalli Flyover – Will the People Accept It?
image
OG Content delay Disrupts pan-Indian Release
image
Ranveer Singh loses Three Big Films?

Most Read

image
CI Sends Legal Notice to CM Chandrababu – Assembly Set to Discuss Controversial Move Today
image
Telugu Thalli To Telangana Thalli Flyover – Will the People Accept It?
image
Interim relief for Group I candidates

Related Articles

Janhvi Kapoor’s Bold pose in Shorts Disha Patani Calvin Klein Collection Spring 2026 Nabha Natesh Monsoon Photoshoot With Blue Faria Abdullah gorgeous Look In Maroon Saree Meenaakshi Chaudhary Fairy Tale Look In SIIMA 2025 Niharika Konidela Glam Look In SIIMA Awards 2025 Anupama Parameswaran at Kishkindapuri Movie Trailer Launch Sobhita Dhulipala Cooking Skills At Sets Raai Laxmi’s Blue Grotto Glow Pictures Rukmini Vasanth at Madharaasi Pre Release Event … Tamannaah Bhatia In Do you wanna partner Series Trailer Launch Event Faria Abdullah Stuns In Black Curvy Outfit Ritika Nayak In Mirai Trailer Launch Event Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi Malavika Mohanan In Hridayapoorvam’ promotions sridevi vijaykumar At sundarakanda Movie Pre Release Event Madhu Shalini in Kanya Kumari Movie Pre Release Event Ananya Panday Diva Look Anupama Parameshwaran In Parada Promotions Sridevi at Sundarakanda Movie Promotions