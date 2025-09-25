Rishab Shetty’s pay for Kantara: Chapter 1

Kantara: Chapter 1 is the next big pan-Indian attempt in India and the film releases during Dasara. The trailer looked intense and is visually beautiful. The film is a devotional drama packed with loads of action. Rishab Shetty played the lead role and he directed the film. He has spent months on the pre-production work and Hombale Films have invested big money after the first part was a super hit. There are a lot of speculations about the remuneration of Rishab Shetty.

The actor opted to share the profits instead of taking home a hefty remuneration for Kantara: Chapter 1. The budget of the film was four times more than the first part and Rishab Shetty was given a financial freedom to make his film. The actor too spent money on the making instead of negotiating on his pay. The makers will be making big profits even before the release as the theatrical and non-theatrical rights are sold for record prices. Rukmini Vasanth is the leading lady in Kantara: Chapter 1 and the film releases on October 2nd in more than 7000 screens across the globe.