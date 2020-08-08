Rising sanitiser deaths forcing AP to cut liquor prices

After Covid lockdowns came into effect earlier, the YSRCP Government increased liquor prices by over 75 per cent. This came as a big blow to the liquor lovers. What more, they were also disappointed with the lack of supply of their usual brands. Very poor quality brands were being supplied through Government liquor shops. As a result, more and more people started drinking sanitisers mixed with water and cool drinks to get their much-needed kick.

At many places, especially in villages and rural areas, the addicted persons were taking too much sanitiser and dying because of this. As this has become a huge problem with sanitiser deaths being reported daily, CM Jagan Reddy has now decided to consider the issue sympathetically. The officials have already informed the Government that the high prices of liquor were the major reason for sanitiser deaths. Moreover, poor quality sanitisers costing Rs 40 to Rs. 50 were now available to the people which has posed a serious threat.

After taking expert opinion, the YSRCP regime has decided to reduce the liquor prices at least by 30 to 40 per cent. It is yet to be seen whether such a cut would satisfy the people. The officials say that this cut in prices would also solve the problem of smuggling from neighbouring States.

As of now, poor workers are complaining that they are not able to take back any money back home because of the high liquor prices. Those drinking sanitisers in place of liquor are suffering health problems and eventually dying.