RRR bombshell: YCP used Corona to cause Kishore’s death

YSRCP rebel MP Raghu Rama Raju (RRR) is unstoppable. He is attacking the Jagan Reddy regime at every little opportunity. Not a day passes without Mr. Raju unleashing his attacks on YSRCP on one subject or the other. Now, he made an alarming comment, saying that Visakhapatnam-based social media activist, Nalanda Kishore, died only because of the conspiracy of the YSRCP government and the police. The YSRCP MP says that Kishore was taken out of Vizag and ill-treated very badly. Not only that, Kishore was put in a Coronavirus ward where infected patients were receiving treatment.

True to RRR’s comment, the 65-year-old activist died while receiving treatment for fever and other symptoms in a hospital in port city. The opposition blamed the government for ‘causing’ the death by activist to harassment and mental torture. It was only because of the false cases filed by the police that Kishore took it to his heart and succumbed.The false cases were filed just for filing some posts on social media. Though an elderly person, Kishore was arbitrarily arrested and taken by road through many districts for hundreds of kilometres. He was facing a greater threat from virus infections because of his age but the police did not care about this.

On his part, Rajugaru said it was clear Kishore died due to Coronavirus and mental torture. There is no freedom of expression in Andhra Pradesh. All dissenting voices are being silenced in an oppressive way.