RRR Worldwide Pre-Release Business – All Time Record for any Indian film

RRR Worldwide Pre-Release Business
RRR is gearing up for a grand release on the 25th of this Month. The film has raked 490 Cr pre-release business which is all time record for any Indian film. The film is having sensational advances for the Telugu version worldwide and will break the existing records by a margin. On the other hand the advances for remaining versions are low at this point and may improve a little bit by the end of tomorrow but it looks like other versions will be relying hugely on the word of mouth.
|Area
|Pre release Business
|Nizam
|70 Cr
|Ceeded
|45 Cr
|UA
|26 Cr
|Guntur
|18 Cr
|East
|17 Cr
|West
|14 Cr
|Krishna
|14 Cr
|Nellore
|9 Cr
|Total
|213 Cr
|KA
|50 Cr
|TN
|45 Cr
|Kerala
|10 Cr
|North
|100 Cr(valued)
|Overseas
|70 Cr
|Total
|488 Cr