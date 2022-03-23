RRR Worldwide Pre-Release Business – All Time Record for any Indian film

RRR Worldwide Pre-Release Business

RRR is gearing up for a grand release on the 25th of this Month. The film has raked 490 Cr pre-release business which is all time record for any Indian film. The film is having sensational advances for the Telugu version worldwide and will break the existing records by a margin. On the other hand the advances for remaining versions are low at this point and may improve a little bit by the end of tomorrow but it looks like other versions will be relying hugely on the word of mouth.

Area Pre release Business Nizam 70 Cr Ceeded 45 Cr UA 26 Cr Guntur 18 Cr East 17 Cr West 14 Cr Krishna 14 Cr Nellore 9 Cr Total 213 Cr KA 50 Cr TN 45 Cr Kerala 10 Cr North 100 Cr(valued) Overseas 70 Cr Total 488 Cr