RRR Worldwide Pre-Release Business – All Time Record for any Indian film

RRR Worldwide Pre-Release Business

RRR is gearing up for a grand release on the 25th of this Month. The film has raked 490 Cr pre-release business which is all time record for any Indian film. The film is having sensational advances for the Telugu version worldwide and will break the existing records by a margin. On the other hand the advances for remaining versions are low at this point and may improve a little bit by the end of tomorrow but it looks like other versions will be relying hugely on the word of mouth.

AreaPre release Business
Nizam70 Cr
Ceeded 45 Cr
UA26 Cr
Guntur18 Cr
East17 Cr
West14 Cr
Krishna14 Cr
Nellore9 Cr
Total213 Cr
KA50 Cr
TN45 Cr
Kerala10 Cr
North100 Cr(valued)
Overseas 70 Cr
Total 488 Cr

