Rs 25 lakh compensation to Abdul Salaam’s family, TDP cries foul

After TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu held the YSRCP government responsible for the police harassment that led to the suicide of Abdul Salam and his family in Nandyal, the Andhra Pradesh government on Monday stated that the guilty will not be spared.

Home Minister Mekatoti Sucharita on Monday said cases have been booked against Nandyal circle inspector Somasekhar Reddy and head constable Gangadhar under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC.

She said under the orders of the Chief Minister, DGP Gautam Sawang has initiated a thorough investigation into the issue. The Home Minister said the police already arrested the CI and a head constable in connection with the suicide of a four-member auto driver’s family due to alleged police harassment in Nandyal.

She said the DGP has directed IGP Shankha Brata Bagchi (APSP Battalions), and Guntur Additional SP Arif Hafeez, to investigate the case.

Abdul Salaam, an auto driver, his wife Noorjahan, their daughter Salma and son Dadhi Khalandar, committed suicide on November 3 by throwing themselves before a running train at Kavuluru village under the Panyam police station limits. The family took a selfie video before taking the extreme step, in which they blamed the Nandyal police for their suicide.

The Home Minister said the government will award Rs 25 lakh compensation to

Abdul Salaam’s mother-in-law, the only surviving member of the family.

Abdul, a resident of Rojakunta Street in Nandyal, worked in a jewellery shop in the town earlier. He was accused of stealing 3 kg gold from the shop recently. After recovering 500 grams of gold from his house, the police arrested Abdul and he was sent to judicial remand.

Earlier, Chandrababu Naidu had demanded that the government own up moral responsibility for the suicide pact of the family.

N M D Farooq, former MLC and ex-chairman of the AP Legislative Council, slammed the YSRCP government of persecuting the Muslims and Dalits in the state. He alleged that ever since the YSRCP rode to power atrocities against the Muslims have increased.

He demanded that the government dismiss the circle inspector and the head constable for abetting suicide of Abdul Salaam’s family. He said the government was trying to wash off its hands merely by suspending the two police officials instead of dismissing them. The Rs 25 lakh compensation announced by the government was only to water down the entire issue.