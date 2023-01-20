Rs 45Cr Paycheque for Vijay Deverakonda?

Puri Jagannadh’s Liger turned out to be the biggest disaster in Vijay Deverakonda’s career. But all this is not affecting his craze with producers. Directors like Puri Jagannadh have backend from ‘JGM’ even after finishing the first schedule and Sukumar also cancelled his plans to work with Vijay Deverakonda and shifted his focus to Ram Charan and Prabhas.

Despite all these, Producers are paying Vijay Deverakonda Rs 45crore as remuneration for his next film with Gowtam. VD’s non-theatrical revenue and his brand value are making the producers pay him such a huge amount. Currently, Vijay is maintaining a low profile. Sithara Entertainments has announced his next in Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri’s direction. Vijay will be seen as a cop in this film.