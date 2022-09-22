Sajjala says Jagan rejected life-time president proposal

With the Election Commission issuing notice on the life-time election of Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy as president of the YSR Congress, its general secretary and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy said that the party would soon write to the EC on the issue.

Ramakrishna Reddy told the media persons on Thursday that the EC’s notice had reached the party office. He said that the party had not communicated anything to the EC and wondered who sent the communication to the EC.

He said that the party workers and the leaders have felt that it would be better to have Jagan Mohan Reddy as the life-time president of the party. “It was our wish and desire” to have Jagan Mohan Reddy as the permanent president of the party, he said. However, Jagan Mohan Reddy had rejected the proposal and wanted democratic process to be followed.

Sajjala further said that the party would elect Jagan Mohan Reddy as its president once in every five years. The party had amended its constitution making the president’s term for five years, he said.

Sajjala said that they were preparing the communication to be sent to the Election Commission as per the rules. He said that the party would also give a clear reply to the Election Commission on the doubts expressed by the EC on the presidential election.

“There would be no problem. It is a simple issue. A communication gap. We will clear it,” Sajjala told the media persons, stating that the issue is over and there is no controversy as media visualises.