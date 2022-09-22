Prabhas returns back to Work

Prabhas is shattered with the demise of his uncle Rebelstar Krishnam Raju. The actor shares a great bonding with him and Prabhas pushed all his current projects. After completing all the rituals, Prabhas is back to work. He resumed the shoot of Salaar starting today in Hyderabad. The shoot of Salaar is currently happening in a special set that is constructed in Hyderabad’s Ramoji Film City. The shoot will continue till the end of this month and the unit will take a short Dasara break.

Prabhas allocated dates for Salaar and Project K in October. He will juggle between these sets and he will have a packed October. Maruthi’s film is pushed to November for now and an official announcement about the same would be made soon. Salaar is a high-voltage action entertainer directed by Prashanth Neel and Shruti Haasan is the leading lady. Hombale Films, the makers of KGF are the producers of Salaar. Prabhas is done with the shoot of Adipurush and the film is announced for Sankranthi 2023 release. The first look of Prabhas will be out on October 2nd.