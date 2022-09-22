Ravi Teja’s Dhamaka joins Diwali Race

Ravi Teja delivered two disasters this year with Khiladi and Ramarao On Duty. The actor is done with the shoot of Dhamaka and the post-production work of the film is happening currently. The makers are considering October 21st as the release date for the film on the occasion of Diwali. Dhamaka is a comic entertainer packed with action. Trinadha Rao Nakkina is the director and Sree Leela is the heroine. People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts are the producers. Bheems composed the music and he is working on the background score.

The makers will make an official announcement about the release date soon. Ravi Teja is shooting for Tiger Nageswara Rao and Ravanasura currently. Venkatesh and Vishwak Sen starrer Ori Devuda is announced for October 21st release. Karthi’s Sardar and Sivakarthikeyan’s Prince too are announced for Diwali release this year.