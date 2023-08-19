Samantha heads to New York

Top actress Samantha is done with the shoots of Kushi and Citadel. She is also done with the promotional part for Kushi which is heading for September 1st release. Samantha has been suffering from Myositis and she will take a long break from work. She also canceled her upcoming projects and wants to return back after she recovers well. Samantha along with her mother headed to New York last night.

Samantha will participate in the India Day Parade in New York that will take place on August 20th and the event is organized by the Federation of India Association. After this, Samantha will take a long break and would be treated in USA for Myositis. The actress is expected to return back to India in three months. Kushi directed by Shiva Nirvana featuring Vijay Deverakonda and Samantha is carrying good expectations.