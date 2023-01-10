Samantha’s sensible reply for a Troll

Samantha is finally back to work after a very long gap. The actress is suffering from Myositis and is under medication. Yesterday Samantha attended Shaakuntalam movie trailer launch event and turned emotional and thanked her fans for their constant support throughout her tough time.

On the flip side, a few started trolling her looks saying that Samantha lost her charm and glow. Sam made it sensible and replied to one of the trolls saying,” I pray you never have to go through months of treatment and medication like I did.. And here’s some love from me to add to your glow.”

Samantha always stood up for herself and was never silent on social media. Her savage reply to one of the posts is viral now. She also thanked her fans through her Instagram post by posting a flying kiss picture.