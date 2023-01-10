Prashanth Neel deactivates Twitter Account

Social Media is turning out to be a curse for many celebrities. Earlier it was Rashmika Mandanna who was affected by social media trolls for not watching Kantara and for her comments on south songs and now Prashanth Neel’s time to be the victim of social media.

Prashanth Neel came into the limelight with KGF starring Yash. On the occasion of Yash’s birthday, his fans wanted Prashanth Neel to wish him and started trolling him. Neel was not a happy man from the beginning with social media and this pressure made him to deactivate his Twitter account.

Prashanth Neel is currently busy with Prabhas Salaar’s and also with NTR30. He will soon start working on KGF3 with Hombale Films. Fans were mounting too much pressure on the director for their star hero film updates. Now, Neel is a happy man. He will stay far from all this pressure and trolls.