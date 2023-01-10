Sankranthi Releases: AP buyers eyeing special permissions

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s Waltair Veerayya and Balakrishna’s Veera Simha Reddy are the biggies that will release during the Sankranthi 2023 season. The government of Telangana is open to grant permissions for special shows and ticket hikes. The things are different in Andhra Pradesh from some time. The exhibitors and buyers are in plan to have a price hike during the Sankranthi biggies and the big stake involved. All the distributors have applied permissions and a clarity on the same is expected today. The distributors are also expecting permission to screen five shows per day during the Sankranthi season.

Both Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy are planned on massive budgets and are produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The shows in Telangana will start from 5 AM. The makers have acquired permission for special shows in Telangana. Both Waltair Veerayya and Veera Simha Reddy are carrying good expectations. Both these films will get a record release. Waltair Veerayya is hitting the screens on January 13th and Veera Simha Reddy will have its release on January 12th.