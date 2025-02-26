Sandeep Reddy Vanga slams a Bollywood Production House

Sandeep Reddy Vanga criticized a major Bollywood studio for not hiring an actor who was in his superhit film Kabir Singh from 2019, featuring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani. He didn’t wish to reveal the name of the production house, but dared them to reject Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Triptii Dimri, who are in his recent blockbuster film Animal. This is from a recent interview with Sandeep Reddy Vanga, where Vanga stated that an actor well-known from Kabir Singh auditioned at a big Bombay production house. After the audition, they told him they wouldn’t hire him because he was in Kabir Singh.

The actor contacted him to talk about what happened. He said, “You should have told those people that Sandeep is now working with Ranbir Kapoor. Tell Ranbir Kapoor the same thing. Don’t hire Triptii Dimri. Don’t hire Rashmika. Don’t work with Vishal Mishra, who wrote that song for me” told Sandeep Reddy. Kabir Singh was the remake of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s 2017 Telugu movie Arjun Reddy, which featured Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey.