Chhaava finally making it to Telugu

2024 was not a great year for Bollywood and 2025 too opened on a bad note. Vicky Kaushals’ recent offering Chhaava registered the biggest ever opening for a Hindi film this year and the film is unstoppable at the box-office. Chhaava is on its way to surpass the final numbers of several Bollywood biggies. There has been a huge demand for the Telugu release. Frankly speaking, the makers should have dubbed the film and released simultaneously in all the South languages. After a huge social media debate, the makers have dubbed the film.

Prominent Telugu production house Geetha Arts is releasing the Telugu version of Chhaava across the Telugu states on March 7th. The makers will also promote the film soon. Chhaava is based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj, the second ruler of the Maratha Empire. The film is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan under Maddock Films. The cast also includes Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna. The film released in Hindi on February 14th across the globe.