Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar scripts History

Lucky Baskhar starring Dulquer Salmaan emerged as the first South Indian film to keep trending on Netflix for 13 straight weeks after it started streaming in November 2024. This was announced by the filmmakers on X this Wednesday. The movie, directed by Venky Atluri, was released in cinemas on October 31, 2024. It tells the story of a middle-class man in debt who tries to make money fast through scams. The cast includes Dulquer, Meenakshi Chaudhary and others. “#LuckyBhaskar’s mind game is spot on in the digital arena too. First South Indian film to trend for 13 weeks straight on @netflix A true downpour of love from the audience. #BlockbusterLuckyBaskhar streaming in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi Languages on @NetflixIndia,” posted Sithara Entertainments, the producers on their official social media page.

Lucky Baskhar is produced by Fortune Four Cinema, Sriraka Studios and Sithara Entertainment. Dulquer’s next film is titled Kaantha. The film is directed by Selvamani Selvaraj, which is being co-produced by Dulquer’s own company, DQ Wayfarer Films and Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media.