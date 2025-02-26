PK at Vijay’s TVK Anniversary Event

At the anniversary celebration of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), actor and party leader Vijay delivered a powerful speech, addressing key political issues and taking aim at both the BJP and DMK. The event, held on February 26, 2025, saw Vijay confidently addressing the crowd, emphasizing the need for a corruption-free political system and a focus on Tamil Nadu’s development.

Vijay began by thanking special guest Prashant Kishore for his presence and support. He then highlighted the unique nature of politics, stating that anyone can enter the political arena, but only those who genuinely connect with the people will earn their trust. He acknowledged that the growth of TVK has caused discomfort among some political opponents, who are now resorting to baseless criticisms.

Taking a dig at established parties, Vijay compared their behavior to that of “LKG kids fighting,” referring to the ongoing tussles between the BJP and DMK. He criticized the BJP’s alleged fascist tendencies and the DMK’s opportunistic politics, accusing both of prioritizing power and money over the welfare of the people.

Vijay also addressed concerns about TVK’s youth-centric approach, proudly stating that young leaders from ordinary backgrounds are the backbone of the party. He drew parallels to historical figures like Annadurai and MGR, who also relied on the energy and dedication of young supporters to build their movements.

The actor-politician didn’t shy away from criticizing the current state of governance, accusing those in power of being more interested in amassing wealth than serving the public. He called for the removal of such self-serving individuals from politics, advocating for a system that prioritizes the state’s development and the people’s welfare.

Vijay also took a strong stance against the proposed three-language policy, calling it a politically motivated move that undermines Tamil Nadu’s linguistic identity. He assured the crowd that TVK would firmly oppose any attempts to impose such policies, emphasizing the importance of protecting Tamil pride and autonomy.

In his closing remarks, Vijay urged his supporters to remain courageous and loyal, promising that victory would surely come to those who stand for truth and justice.