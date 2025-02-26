x
Anantapur Roads Turn Deadly

Published on February 26, 2025 by nymisha

Anantapur Roads Turn Deadly

Anantapur district is struggling with a rising number of road accidents, turning its highways into death traps. With 37 identified black spots across the district, the situation is alarming. Despite regular meetings led by the district collector, Dr. Vinod Kumar V, and SP Gowthami Sali, have failed to curb the accidents, leaving locals frustrated and grieving.

The district’s roads, including national highways and R&B routes, are riddled with poorly designed black spots. These areas lack proper signage, speed breakers, and safety measures, making them prone to frequent accidents. Locals allege that authorities only react after accidents occur, showing little proactive effort to address the issue.

While speed breakers are meant to reduce accidents, their unscientific placement on national highways has worsened the problem. For instance, the Anantapur-Tirupati route has over 100 speed breakers, many of which are poorly designed and lack warning signs. This has led to vehicles losing control, especially at night, resulting in fatal crashes.

Officials from different departments often fail to coordinate, delaying corrective measures. Additionally, public awareness about black spots is minimal. Locals suggest installing clear signage and educating drivers about these danger zones to prevent accidents.

Public Outcry and Demands

Residents and public representatives are demanding immediate action. They urged authorities to remove illegal speed breakers, improve road design, and install proper warning systems. They also stress the need for strict traffic rule enforcement to save lives.

The Human Cost

Every day, families lose loved ones to these preventable accidents. The emotional and economic toll on affected families is immense. Locals hope that with better planning and execution, the district’s roads can be made safer, saving countless lives in the future.

In conclusion, while black spots continue to claim lives, a combination of official action, public awareness, and scientific road design can turn the tide against this growing crisis.

