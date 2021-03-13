Sandeep Vanga to direct Superstar

Superstar Mahesh Babu is shooting for Sarkaru Vaari Paata currently and the film releases early next year. Mahesh Babu endorses several brands and he spends ample time in a year shooting for the commercials. Arjun Reddy fame Sandeep Vanga will soon direct a commercial that will feature Mahesh Babu. The shoot will take place in a Hyderabad-based private studio.

Mahesh Babu and Sandeep Vanga met a long time ago and discussed about teaming up for a film but the project did not materialize. Mahesh gave his nod to work with Sandeep Vanga for a commercial now. Sandeep will soon direct Ranbir Kapoor in Animal and the film releases next year.