NTR returns back to Small Screen

Young Tiger NTR surprised the small screen audience with his hosting skills for Bigg Boss. After a long break, NTR is returning back to the small screen with Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu. The show will be aired on Gemini TV. The promo of Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu is released today. Trivikram directed this promo and Evaru Meelo Koteeswarulu will telecast soon. NTR looks flawless in the promo. The actor is also shooting for RRR directed by SS Rajamouli and the film releases for Dasara 2021.

ఇక్కడ కల మీది కథ మీది. ఆట నాది కోటి మీది. I'll be waiting to meet you on the hot seat. రండి గెలుద్దాం.https://t.co/k1X6PxlJHF — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) March 13, 2021