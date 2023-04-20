Sanjay Dutt’s key role in Prabhas’ Next Flick

After the terrific response of Adheera in KGF: Chapter 2, the Munna Bhai actor is enjoying his menacing craze in South films. He is playing a villain role in Thalapathy Vijay’s Leo film. Now, Sanjay Dutt is locked in to play an important role in Prabhas’s next film. Prabhas is doing a horror-comedy film in Maruthi’s direction and Sanjay Dutt will be seen playing the role of Prabhas’s grandfather.

As per sources, the story of the film will be revolving around Sanjay Dutt and the actor will be joining the shoot in June. Sanjay Dutt already accommodated bulk dates for the film. The first look and title of the film is expected to be out very soon. Malavika Mohan is the lead actress and Maruthi has already completed three schedules for the film’s shoot. People Media Factory is bankrolling this biggie.