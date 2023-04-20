Ravi Teja and Sharwanand’s Multi-starrer Updates

One more interesting multi-starrer is on the cards. Ravi Teja impressed audience with a multi-starrer, Waltair Veerayya and he is okay to do many more multi-starrers. Sharwanand and Ravi Teja are reportedly teaming up for a film with a young director Sandeep Raj.

As per buzz, the story is going to be an emotional journey between Teacher and student. While Ravi Teja is okay to go ahead, Sharwanand is yet to say yes.

The negotiations are underway. Meanwhile, both actors are having a strong lineup of films and it’s a tough call for a director to get both actors’ dates at the same time. Currently, the pre-production is in process and the director is planning schedules accordingly.

There are also chances for Sharwanand to be replaced by DJ Tillu fame Siddhu Jonnalagadda. It happens only if Sharwa fails to accommodate his dates for this interesting multi-starrer.