Sankranthi 2021: An Acid Test for Telugu Cinema

Sai Dharam Tej’s Solo Brathuke So Better was the first film to have a theatrical release after the coronavirus attack. The film reported top-class openings and it had a decent weekend across the Telugu states. The audience rushed to watch the film in theatres which brought enough boost to the Telugu cinema. A bunch of films are now gearing up for release during Sankranthi 2021. The Centre is currently focused on the second wave of coronavirus and there are talks that the vaccine distribution too will start next month.

If the Sankranthi films fare well, all the films that have completed shoot will head for release in February and March instead of waiting till summer. Else the theatres will have to be shut again till summer which would be quite tough for the exhibition industry. There are speculations that Centre would grant 75 percent occupancy for theatres in January and it will reach 100 percent by February. If the audience rushes to theatres during Sankranthi, a heap of films will gear up for release in the upcoming months instead of waiting for the summer season.

Rana Daggubati’s Aranya, Nani’s Tuck Jagadish, Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story, Nithiin’s Rang De, Sharwanand’s Sreekaram, Akhil’s Most Eligible Bachelor, Vaishnav Tej’s Uppena and others completed shoot and are waiting for comfortable release dates. As of now, the release dates of these films will be decided on the performance of Sankranthi releases and upon the Centre’s decision to lift 50 percent occupancy. Else, most of these films would head for a summer release.