Home > Movie News

Sankranthi Releases: Big Promotions on Cards

Published on December 29, 2025 by nymisha

Sankranthi Releases: Big Promotions on Cards

It is official that five Telugu films will hit the screens during Sankranthi 2026 in Telugu cinema. All the OTT deals have been locked and these films have to hit the screens to secure the digital deals closed. With the Christmas season coming to an end, all the Sankranthi films are now heading for aggressive promotional plans. Here is the plan:

Raja Saab: Prabhas’ film Raja Saab is the first release of Sankranthi. Prabhas is rarely seen in promotions and he attended the grand pre-release event of the film. Prabhas has recorded for a special interview with Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Maruthi and it will be released soon. He will be holidaying abroad and he will not be available for the promotions or events of the film before the release. Maruthi along with the heroines Malavika Mohanan, Nidhhi Agerwal will record interviews and will promote the film. A new trailer of the film will be released today. The promotions are expected to be limited because of the absense of Prabhas. The team will try their best to promote Raja Saab in his absense. Raja Saab releases on January 9th.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: Anil Ravipudi and his team will promote the film on an aggressive note. Chiranjeevi will shoot for interviews and he will participate in two big events scheduled for next week. The trailer of the film is getting ready and the song featuring Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh will be released tomorrow. Nayanthara for the first time will promote her film though she will be seen in limited interviews. Anil Ravipudi will carry the rest of the promotions of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. The film releases on January 12th across the globe.

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi: Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi is a crucial film for Ravi Teja. The actor has started recording interviews for the film along with the heroines Aashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi. A grand pre-release event of the film is planned in the first week of January and the trailer of the film will be unveiled during the event. The teaser created the impact and Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi and the film is carrying good expectations among the family crowds. The film releases on January 13th across the globe.

Anaganaga Oka Raju: Naveen Polishetty who delivered several blockbusters is testing his luck with Anaganaga Oka Raju. Naveen and his team are promoting the film aggressively all over. Both the released songs are impressive and the promotional content has reached wider section of the audience. Anaganaga Oka Raju is not a small film as per the expectations. The film is said to be a hilarious entertainer and the makers are chalking out a strong promotional plan. Naveen will lead the promotions along with Meenakshi Chaudhary in the next couple of weeks. The film will also have a grand pre-release event planned in January before the release. Anaganaga Oka Raju releases on January 14th.

Naari Naari Naduma Murari: Sharwanand’s latest film Naari Naari Naduma Murari is the last release of the season. The makers are confident that the film will cater to the audience during Sankranthi. The shoot got completed recently and the pending songs will be released in the next two weeks. The trailer of Naari Naari Naduma Murari will be released during the pre-release event. Sharwanand along with the team has allocated dates for the promotions. The film will release with January 14th evening premieres.

