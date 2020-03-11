Satires against Jagan photos on caste certificates

The Jaganmohan Reddy government is known for its capability to do many illogical activities. These are triggering sarcastic comments from rivals, courts and different sections of the people. Latest such issue is that Jagan photos are being printed in caste, date of birth and no dues certificates being issued by the government offices. Such a thing has never happened in the country before. No Chief Minister or even Prime Minister ever went to the extreme step of allowing such lengths in the country till now.

Social media became flooded with comments against this thoughtless action of Jagan Circar. It cannot be said that this has happened without the knowledge of Jagan Reddy. Clearly, the top officials are allowing such unthinkable activities to take place without any check. Jagan’s photo is being printed on one side and state emblem is appearing on the other side on top of the certificates.

Commentators are joking that it is no wonder that soon, Jagan face will appear on the 10th certificates and degree certificates. Analysts say that right now, Jagan photo is printed on caste certificates which are a must for filing nominations in local polls. Is this also a way of campaigning? Already, Jagan Circar faced reverses in High Court on colours, Viveka murder, PPAs, etc. Certificates issue will also be no different.