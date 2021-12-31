See how YSRCP is losing ground in Anantapur district

It was once the citadel of the TDP. The whole district had returned the TDP in a big way in 2019. But, in 2019, the story reversed and the YSRCP had won all but two seats in the district. In Anantapur, only Uravakonda and Hindupur remained loyal to the TDP. In all other seats, the YSRCP flag fluttered proudly.

But has the YSRCP been able to retain its superiority? Has it lived up to the expectations of the people? Has the YSRCP addressed the long pending problems of the district? How are the MLAs from the YSRCP performing? The unanimous opinion is that the YSRCP leaders have failed to understand the pulse of the district.

The biggest problem in Anantapur YSRCP is that there is intense groupism. No two MLAs are friendly. The MPs and the MLAs are working at cross purposes. There is literally no coordination between the party leaders. Sources say there is no sense of unity and commonality of purpose among the YSRCP leaders.

Some of the victorious MLAs are focusing on their businesses. Some have shifted their base to Bengaluru, which is just two hours drive from Anantapur town. Those who stayed up in the district headquarters are focusing on wreaking vengeance on their political rivals. If the same trend continues. The YSRCP may not be able to repeat its 2019 success story in 2014, says sources.