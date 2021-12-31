Welfare is OK, but where is development: YSRCP leaders ask YS Jagan

The best governance formula is paying equal attention to both welfare and development. Focus only on one of them could spell disaster. It could witness opposition from within. AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is learning this the very hard way. While Jagan is totally focused on the delivery of the welfare schemes and is borrowing from every conceivable source, the developmental works are going for a toss.

The situation has come to such a pass that not a single road repair or a construction work could be taken up in recent times. As a result, the YSRCP corporators themselves are becoming restive. They are forced to take the agitational path. They are made to criticize their own government for not allocating even a single rupee for developmental works.

On Thursday, the YSRCP corporators in the Kurnool municipal corporation literally took to protesting the lack of funds for taking up developmental works. They told the mayor that they were unable to face the people as they are unable to take up any work in their divisions. Corporator of Division No 43 Munemma has in fact squatted in front of the podium and staged a protest.

Mayor BY Ramaiah and MLAs Katasani Rambhupal Reddy and Sudhakar had to pacify her and take her back to her seat. Similarly, corporator of the 41st division Shwetha too complained that not even small jobs were not being taken up. Several MLAs too have already openly criticized the lack of development in the state. It’s about time YS Jagan also focused on development along with welfare.