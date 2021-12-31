Uncertain political future stares at this former finance minister

Former minister Anam Ramnarayan Reddy is a deeply disgruntled man. He is not at peace in his own party – the YSRCP. The party has not given him any post of importance. While people much junior to him are enjoying positions of power, Anam has been completely marginalized. This, according to the political watchers, is the reason for his grouse.

On last Independence Day, Anam was not given the protocol that he deserved and was not even invited to the official festivities. He is also upset that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not giving him time to put across his case. To add insult to injury, none of the ministers from Nellore district consult him on any issue. This has mightily upset Anam Ramnarayan Reddy.

It is because of this anger and frustration that Anam has recently talked about the local mafia. He said that the local police were in collusion with the local mafia. However, Anam did not specify who the mafia is and which police official is in cahoots with them. Without specifics, this is nothing but a wild allegation and the police have dismissed these comments.

The problem for Anam is that he is not even sure of getting a YSRCP ticket for the 2024 elections. Jagan is not even consulting him on any issue. If he does not get the party ticket, his political career will hit a dead-end. It is this frustration that is making him speak in this manner, say sources. What a situation for someone who was once the finance minister of the undivided state?