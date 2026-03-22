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Home > Politics

Senior Congress Leader Jeevan Reddy Signals Exit, Sets June 25 for Final Decision

Published on March 22, 2026 by nymisha

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Senior Congress Leader Jeevan Reddy Signals Exit, Sets June 25 for Final Decision

Senior Congress leader and former MLC T. Jeevan Reddy has created a major stir in Telangana politics by indicating his decision to quit the party. A veteran with over four decades of association with the Congress, Jeevan Reddy has openly expressed deep dissatisfaction with the party leadership and its recent functioning.

In a clear statement, he announced that June 25 will be the decisive day for his political future. He said he can no longer continue in the party as he has been facing mental distress and a lack of respect. His remarks have quickly become a key talking point in political circles.

Jeevan Reddy said he will meet his supporters and key leaders at Bandaru Gardens in Jagtial on that day. He plans to make a final decision after consulting party workers and close associates. He emphasized that his future course will be based on their suggestions.

The senior leader did not hold back in his criticism. He stated that he has not received the respect he deserves despite years of service. He also named Chief Minister Revanth Reddy among those responsible for his dissatisfaction. While he said he still respects the Chief Minister, he added that there has been no resolution to his concerns.

He raised questions about the party’s internal functioning and asked whether senior leaders are being sidelined. He also pointed to governance issues such as irrigation concerns and delays in projects, which he believes are affecting public confidence.

The root of his frustration appears to be the growing importance given to leaders who recently joined the Congress from other parties. In Jagtial, the entry and rise of leaders from BRS have reportedly reduced his influence. This shift has added to his sense of neglect within the party. There is also speculation about his next move. Reports suggest that the BJP is making efforts to bring him into its fold, and discussions may already be underway.

For now, all eyes are on June 25. The Congress leadership may attempt to pacify him before the deadline.

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