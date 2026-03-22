Yash’s Toxic: A Great Escape

Kannada Superstar Yash’s upcoming film Toxic was planned for 2025 release but it was finally planned for March 19th release. Then came Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Toxic walked out of the race to avoid the clash. The team cited the Gulf war as the reason for the postponement but the real reasons are different. The film struggled to generate the needed buzz and the deals were not big. The team of Toxic has decided to avoid the clash and it was a smart move.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge opened on a grand note and the word of mouth is sensational. The film’s weekend numbers are unstoppable and everyone is now appreciating the move of Toxic. If Yash and his team took a risk, it would have been a costly mistake for Toxic. Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh released along with Dhurandhar: The Revenge and the film could not withstand the wave of Dhurandhar in the Telugu states. Dhurandhar: The Revenge is expected to end up as the biggest hit of Indian cinema till date.