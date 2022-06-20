Shabaash Mithu Trailer: Taapsee wows as Mithali Raj

Advertisement

Critically acclaimed actress Taapsee Pannu is all set to tell the story of Indian woman cricketer Mithali Raj. The film is titled Shabaash Mithu and Taapsee underwent rigorous training in the sport before she shot for the film. The trailer of Shabaash Mithu is out and it is an emotional ride. The film also narrates the challenges faced by women cricketers in the country and how Mithali shot to fame taking Indian women’s cricket to the international borders. Shabaash Mithu also narrates the childhood story of Mithali and how she picks up the sport.

Taapsee shines in the role and she did it with utmost perfection. Shabaash Mithu also has enough drama that is unknown to the world. Mithali recently retired from international cricket and she had a 23-year-long career and scored more than 10,000 runs in total. Srijit Mukherji directed the film and Viacom 18 Studios produced the film. Taapsee, Mumtaz Sorcar and Vijay Raaz will be seen in other important roles. The film is announced for July 15th release.