Nara Rohit Sireesha Lella Pics
Dimple Hayathi relaxing in secluded nature
Malvika Raaj’s beach Photoshoot
Surabi Jyothi Sizzles In White Dress
Dushara Vijayan Royal Photoshoot
Mouni Roy Glares In White Sarees
Jennifer Siddique’s Photo Dump
Beetroot Health Benefits
Sanjeeda Shaikh Hot Look
Aparna Balamurali Gorgeous Look
Sridevi vijaykumar Dussehra Celebrations
Amyra Dastur Festive Vibes
Riya Suman Festive Celebrations
Malavika C Menon Gorgeous In Red
Ananya Panday’s No ESC Only CTRL
Jigra show time
Nabha Natesh Devi Look
Raashii Khanna Navaratri Celebrations
Disha Patani Dazzling Photo Shoot
Madonna Sebastian glairs in black dress
Home > Movie News > Shankar explains about why he took up Indian 3

Published on July 8, 2024 by

Padmashri Kamal Haasan and Shankar decided to reunite after years for Indian 2 and the film tasted several breaks. The film is finally hitting the screens on July 13th in a record number of screens. Shankar, Kamal Haasan, Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh are promoting the film in all the languages and on all platforms. During the Telugu media interaction, Shankar was asked why he picked up Indian 3 and if he had the plans of the third part even before he commenced the shoot of Indian 2.

Shankar said “There was no idea of Indian 3 when I started filming for Indian 2. Indian lasted for 3 hours and 20 minutes and it happened in a single state. But Indian 2 is the story of all the states of India. I was confident that I can narrate the vast story in a single part. I have to be honest to the audience and I should not cheat them. But after watching the final cut, there is no scope for trimming as all the episodes are needed. We can cut our hair or nails, but not our fingers. The film misses the soul if some of the episodes are removed. Then I thought that there is a need for Indian 3” told Shankar.

The shooting portions of Indian 3 are completed recently and the release date will be announced soon. Indian 2 is produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Films. Anirudh scored the music for this action-packed social drama.

Next AP government starts free sand policy Previous Prasanth Varma takes a dig at Ranveer Singh
