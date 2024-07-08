Prasanth Varma takes a dig at Ranveer Singh

Spread the love

After the super success of Hanuman, Prasanth Varma is in demand and he is rushed with several offers. He picked up Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh for his next project which is tentatively titled Raakshas. Even the test shoot commenced in Hyderabad and leaving many in shock, Ranveer Singh walked out of the project. Mythri Movie Makers even issued an official statement about the same. Prasanth Varma took his social media page and he took a dig at Ranveer Singh with his post. “One day you realise every rejection was a blessing in disguise! :)” posted the talented director.

Prasanth Varma is in talks with several other actors and he is keen to rope in a top actor considering the mega budget and the financials involved. All the top and young actors are busy with multiple films. Prasanth Varma is also working on multiple scripts and he is also occupied with the pre-production work of Jai Hanuman. We have to wait for some more time to know who replaced Ranveer Singh in Raakshas.