Sharwanand kick-starts Wedding Celebrations

Young actor Sharwanand got engaged to Rakshitha Reddy sometime ago and the wedding celebrations kick-started yesterday in Jaipur. The grand wedding will take place today and it is said to be a destination wedding. The entire families along with the close friends of Sharwanand and Rakshitha are present for the Haldi celebrations that started last evening. Some of the videos went viral on social media. Mega Powerstar Ram Charan is a close friend of Sharwanand and he flew to Jaipur yesterday.

The wedding will take place in Leela Palace in Jaipur. Sharwanand lost enough weight in the recent times after which he kick-started his next film directed by Sriram Aditya. Sharwanand will take a short break from work and he is expected to resume the shoot of the film next month.