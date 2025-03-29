x
Home > Movie News

Sharwanand to get an exciting makeover for his next

Published on March 29, 2025 by swathy

Sharwanand is known for his interesting script selection and great performances complimenting them. His 38th film, currently referred to as #Sharwa38, is going to be directed by successful filmmaker Sampath Nandi. For the movie, the actor is going to get an exciting makeover.

Currently, he is in Mumbai with famous stylists Hakim Aalim and Rasheed Pattanam. Director Sampath Nandi, who is renowned for presenting his heroes in a ferocious new look, has given a brief to the ace stylists and accordingly, they are working on setting this look to perfection.

KK Radhamohan is producing the film with a high budget and the story is said to be set in 1960’s. The period action drama is set to go on floors later this year and on auspicious occasion of Ugadi, the makers will give an update about the film.

