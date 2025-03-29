x
Manchu Vishnu’s Kannappa Release Pushed

Manchu Vishnu needs a right film to make his comeback and he has been working on Kannappa from the past three years. Kannappa is also his dream project and the film was announced for April 25th release. The team of Kannappa has now announced that the film is pushed by a few more weeks due to the delay in the post-production work. There is a pending VFX work that has to be completed as per the team. The Kannappa team will announce the new release date very soon.

“Bringing #KANNAPPA to life has been an incredible journey, and we are committed to delivering a cinematic spectacle that meets the Highest Standards. To ensure this, we need a few more weeks to perfect a key episode requiring extensive VFX work. This means the release of the project will be a bit delayed. We sincerely regret the wait and understand the anticipation surrounding this film. I truly appreciate your patience and support it means everything to us. Kannappa is a tribute to Lord Shiva’s greatest devotee, and we want to present it in the most extraordinary way possible. Our team is working tirelessly and we promise it will be worth it. We’ll be back soon with an update and the New Release Date! Thank you for standing with us” posted Manchu Vishnu.

