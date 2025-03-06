x
Shilpa Shetty Diva Look In White Saree
Sonal Chauhan Hot Poses In MalDives
Krushika Patel’s Stunning stills
Nabha Natesh Hot Lingerie Photoshoot
Saanve Megghana In Tuk Tuk Tuk Movie Teaser launch
GV Prakash at Kingston movie pre release event
Divya Bharathi at Kingston Movie Pre release Event
Divya Bharati In Kingston Movie Promotions
GV Prakash Photoshoot For Kingston
Tamannaah Bhatia Monochrome Look
Anupama Parameswaran Gorgeous Traditional Look
Sree Leela’s Buffet Of Memories
Ketika Sharma ATV Ride In Bali
Malavika Mohanan Sizzling with Nature
Kiara Advani Black Iconic Look
Shruti Haasan Black Shadow Look
Anshu Ambani In Mazaka Press Meet
Ritu varma At Mazaka Movie Success Meet
Anupama Parameswaran Divine Look In Red Saree
Rakul Preet Singh Obesity Awareness Campaign
Sharwa’s Elegant Look In Sharwa36

Published on March 6, 2025 by swathy

Sharwa’s Elegant Look In Sharwa36

Charming Star Sharwa is all set to thrill as a motorcycle racer in his 36th movie with the superhit web series Loser fame Abhilash Kankara who made his debut as a feature film director with Maa Nanna Superhero. Vamsi and Pramod of UV Creations pool resources for the movie, while Vikram is the presenter.

Sharwa’s look from #Sharwa36 was released, on his birthday occasion. As a bike racer, Sharwa is seen sitting elegantly on Yamaha RX-100 bike. He looks dynamic here in a sports jacket.

Sharwa36 is the story of three generations united by love and ambitions. Set in the early 1990s to 2000s, motocross racing is the backdrop of the movie that has cinematography by J Yuvraj, while Ghibran is the music director.

The makers through the poster also revealed to announce the film’s title soon.

