Sharwa’s Elegant Look In Sharwa36

Charming Star Sharwa is all set to thrill as a motorcycle racer in his 36th movie with the superhit web series Loser fame Abhilash Kankara who made his debut as a feature film director with Maa Nanna Superhero. Vamsi and Pramod of UV Creations pool resources for the movie, while Vikram is the presenter.

Sharwa’s look from #Sharwa36 was released, on his birthday occasion. As a bike racer, Sharwa is seen sitting elegantly on Yamaha RX-100 bike. He looks dynamic here in a sports jacket.

Sharwa36 is the story of three generations united by love and ambitions. Set in the early 1990s to 2000s, motocross racing is the backdrop of the movie that has cinematography by J Yuvraj, while Ghibran is the music director.

The makers through the poster also revealed to announce the film’s title soon.