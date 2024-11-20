Shocker: AR Rahman and his wife announce Separation

Legendary music composer and Oscar winner AR Rahman and his wife Saira Banu have announced separation after 29 years of togetherness. They issued a statement about the same. The reason is an emotional strain in the relationship told Saira. The couple also requested privacy during this tough time. AR Rahman and Saira got married in 1995 through an arranged marriage

“After many years of marriage, Mrs Saira has made the difficult decision to separate from her husband Mr AR Rahman. This decision comes after significant emotional strain in their relationship. Despite their deep love for each other, the couple has found that the tensions and difficulties have created an insurmountable gap between them, one that neither party feels able to bridge at this time. Mrs Saira emphasised that she has taken this decision out of pain and agony. Mrs Saira requests privacy and understanding from the public during this challenging time, as she navigates this difficult chapter in her life,” told the official statement of Saira.

“We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter” told AR Rahman.