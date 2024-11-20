Mechanic Rocky 2nd Half Has Adrenaline Moments: Vishwak

Vishwak Sen is coming up with a hilarious action entertainer Mechanic Rocky which marks the directorial debut of Ravi Teja Mullapudi. The production venture of SRT Entertainment is up for release in a couple of days on November 22nd. The film’s paid premieres will be held tomorrow.

Vishwak Sen makes it clear that Mechanic Rocky is not a regular commercial entertainer, as the promotional material suggests. “We didn’t want to reveal everything in the trailer, as we want to keep the core element under wraps, to give a surprise to the audience in the theatres.”

The actor reveals that the story is based on real incidents and it brings light a burning issue. “This subject wasn’t touched by anyone. While the first half will be entertaining, the second half will be engaging all through. The second half has adrenaline rush moments. Mechanic Rocky is an unpredictable movie that will keep you guessing in ways you wouldn’t expect.”

Vishwak Sen also revealed that his ongoing film Laila is done with 60% of the shoot.