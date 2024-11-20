x
Exclusive: Venkatesh signs his Next

Published on November 20, 2024 by nymisha

Victory Venkatesh is busy with the shoot of Sankranthiki Vastunnam and the film is aimed for Sankranthi 2025 release. The actor also completed the shoot of Rana Naidu 2 and it will stream on Netflix next year. Venkatesh has been in talks for several projects from a long time and his next film is now locked. Vimal Krishna who made an impressive debut with DJ Tillu has impressed Venky with a script. Vimal Krishna did not direct Tillu Square and he has been working on several scripts from the past couple of years.

Vimal Krishna’s film is a hilarious entertainer and it will start rolling next year. Srinivasaa Chitturi is on board to produce this project and an announcement will be made very soon. The scriptwork has been wrapped up and the pre-production work of the film is currently happening. The makers will announce the details of the cast and the crew members very soon.

