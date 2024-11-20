x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe
Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe
Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event
Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event
Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event
Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event
After50 years of age Health Issues
After50 years of age Health Issues
Sobhita With A luxury bag collection
Sobhita With A luxury bag collection
Hansika Motwani In A Butterfly Mode
Hansika Motwani In A Butterfly Mode
Nazriya Nazim Fahadh Promotions For Sookshmadarshini
Nazriya Nazim Fahadh Promotions For Sookshmadarshini
Shraddha Das Enjoying Nature
Shraddha Das Enjoying Nature
Malaika Arora Bossy Outfit
Malaika Arora Bossy Outfit
Amyra Dastur Sunshine And Sea
Amyra Dastur Sunshine And Sea
Intermediate Fasting benefits
Intermediate Fasting benefits
Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot
Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot
Sanya malhotra’s Photodump
Sanya malhotra’s Photodump
Miss Universe 2024: Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig
Miss Universe 2024: Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig
Mouni Roy Photo Dump
Mouni Roy Photo Dump
KCR Movie Pre release Event
KCR Movie Pre release Event
HealthyScalp tips
HealthyScalp tips
Sapthami Gowda With Pink Roses
Sapthami Gowda With Pink Roses
Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look
Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look
Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree
Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree
View all stories
Home > Movie News

Bhagyashri Borse to romance Ram

Published on November 20, 2024 by nymisha

TRENDING

image
Bhagyashri Borse to romance Ram
image
Exclusive: Venkatesh signs his Next
image
Mechanic Rocky 2nd Half Has Adrenaline Moments: Vishwak
image
Shocker: AR Rahman and his wife announce Separation
image
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre Release

Bhagyashri Borse to romance Ram

Bhagyashri Borse impressed the audience with her performance and looks in Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan. She soon bagged an opportunity in Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati’s Kaantha which was launched officially recently. The latest update says that Bhagyashri Borse has signed her third Telugu film recently. She will be paired up beside Ram in his upcoming movie that will be launched tomorrow officially. Mahesh Babu P who impressed the audience with Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is on board to direct the film.

This happens to be the 22nd film of Ram and Mythri Movie Makers are on board to bankroll the project. The film is said to be an emotional entertainer laced with action. The team will announce more details tomorrow. Ram is also in talks for a couple of new films that will be announced soon. After RAPO22, he is committed to Mythri Movie Makers for one more film. He is also holding talks with Harish Shankar for a film and it would be announced soon.

Previous Exclusive: Venkatesh signs his Next
else

TRENDING

image
Bhagyashri Borse to romance Ram
image
Exclusive: Venkatesh signs his Next
image
Mechanic Rocky 2nd Half Has Adrenaline Moments: Vishwak

Latest

image
Bhagyashri Borse to romance Ram
image
Exclusive: Venkatesh signs his Next
image
Mechanic Rocky 2nd Half Has Adrenaline Moments: Vishwak
image
Shocker: AR Rahman and his wife announce Separation
image
Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre Release

Most Read

image
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Vows to Stop KCR’s Political Comeback
image
Andhra Pradesh Approves ₹85,000 Crore Investments: 10 Major Industries
image
Pawan Kalyan Unveils New Vision for Rural Waste Management

Related Articles

Karishma Tanna’s Office Vibe Manasa Varanasi at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Pre release event Ashok Galla at Devaki Nandana Vasudeva Movie Pre release event After50 years of age Health Issues Sobhita With A luxury bag collection Hansika Motwani In A Butterfly Mode Nazriya Nazim Fahadh Promotions For Sookshmadarshini Shraddha Das Enjoying Nature Malaika Arora Bossy Outfit Amyra Dastur Sunshine And Sea Intermediate Fasting benefits Alaya F lates Bikini Shoot Sanya malhotra’s Photodump Miss Universe 2024: Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig Mouni Roy Photo Dump KCR Movie Pre release Event HealthyScalp tips Sapthami Gowda With Pink Roses Madhuri Dixit Golden Glow Look Sree Leela In Dazzling White Saree