Bhagyashri Borse to romance Ram

Bhagyashri Borse impressed the audience with her performance and looks in Ravi Teja’s Mr Bachchan. She soon bagged an opportunity in Dulquer Salmaan and Rana Daggubati’s Kaantha which was launched officially recently. The latest update says that Bhagyashri Borse has signed her third Telugu film recently. She will be paired up beside Ram in his upcoming movie that will be launched tomorrow officially. Mahesh Babu P who impressed the audience with Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is on board to direct the film.

This happens to be the 22nd film of Ram and Mythri Movie Makers are on board to bankroll the project. The film is said to be an emotional entertainer laced with action. The team will announce more details tomorrow. Ram is also in talks for a couple of new films that will be announced soon. After RAPO22, he is committed to Mythri Movie Makers for one more film. He is also holding talks with Harish Shankar for a film and it would be announced soon.